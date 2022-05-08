Bears Signing UDFA DB A.J. Thomas

The Chicago Bears are signing undrafted free-agent rookie DB A.J. Thomas following the team’s rookie minicamp, according to Aaron Wilson.

Thomas will have another opportunity over the summer to prove that he is capable of carving out a spot on the team’s roster heading into the 2022 season.

Thomas, 23, played a total of 44 games over five years at Western Michigan. He ended his collegiate career with 150 total tackles, including 16.5 for loss, and three sacks to go along with two interceptions, 14 passes defended, one touchdown, and one fumble recovery.