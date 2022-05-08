Bears Signing UDFA LB Christian Albright, EDGE Carson Taylor

The Chicago Bears are signing Ball St LB Christian Albright after a successful rookie minicamp tryout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wilson reports that the team is also signing Northern Arizona EDGE rusher Carson Taylor following the team’s rookie minicamp.

Albright, 23, appeared in 57 total games over five years at Ball State. He finished his career with 260 total tackles, including 33.5 tackles for loss, to go along with nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He also added 13 passes defended, two interceptions, and a touchdown.

Taylor, 23, appeared in 42 total games throughout his five-year career. He amassed 146 total tackles including 28.5 tackles for loss to go along with 14 sacks. He forced four fumbles, batted down five passes, and picked up an interception.