Bears Signing Veteran S Adrian Colbert

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears are re-signing veteran S Adrian Colbert to a contract on Tuesday.

Chicago brought him in for a workout on Tuesday and was clearly impressed enough to sign him to a deal.

Colbert, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract when the 49ers placed him on injured reserve coming out of the next preseason.

From there, Colbert had stints with the Seahawks, Dolphins, Chiefs, Giants, Patriots, Jets and Browns. The Bears signed him to a contract in 2022 and he finished out the season in Chicago.

Chicago re-signed him to a futures contract in January but cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Colbert appeared in two games for the Bears but did not record any stats.