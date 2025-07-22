Bears Signing Veterans Tanoh Kpassagnon & Tre Flowers, Among Other Moves

Per Tom Pelissero, the Bears are adding two veterans to the roster, LB Tanoh Kpassagnon and CB Tre Flowers.

The Bears also activated WR Jahdae Walker and RB Ian Wheeler from the NFI list and waived DB Alex Cook and DL Jereme Robinson.

Kpassagnon, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.

Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints in 2021. He later signed an extension with the team through 2024 and was a free agent this offseason.

In 2024, Kpassagnon appeared in three games for the Saints and recorded 1 total tackle.

Flowers, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Seahawks waived Flowers in October 2021.

He was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal in April 2022 and he later caught on with the Falcons on another one-year deal.

He spent last season splitting time between the Colts and Jaguars, appearing in five games.

In 2024, Flowers appeared in five games for the Colts and Jaguars, recording a total of four tackles.