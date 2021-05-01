Bears Signing Virginia OLB Charles Snowden

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears are signing undrafted Virginia EDGE Charles Snowden to a contract.

Snowden, 23, is a three-year starter at Virginia and earned second-team All-ACC honors last season.

During his four-year college career, Snowden recorded 191 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two interceptions, 15 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.