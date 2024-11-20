Bears Signing WR Collin Johnson To Active Roster

Per Brad Biggs, the Bears are signing WR Collin Johnson to the active roster from their practice squad.

Johnson, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Jaguars back in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,602,150 that includes a signing bonus of $307,150 but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts and quickly claimed by the Giants in September of 2021.

Johnson missed the 2022 season with a torn Achilles. He was cut by the Giants coming out of the preseason in 2022 and caught on with the Bears soon after, jumping back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster ever since.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in two games for the Bears but has not recorded any statistics.