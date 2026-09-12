NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Caleb Williams, Bears, Buccaneers, Vikings

Bears

Caleb Williams enters his third season as the Bears’ starting quarterback. Chicago WRs coach Antwaan Randle-El said Williams’ ability to break the pocket and improvise has become a part of their system.

“Because Caleb has this ability, it has to become a part of who we are. And when he’s out of the pocket, our guys have to light up and be ready to go for him,” Randle El said, via Dan Weiderer of The Athletic.

Bears TE Cole Kmet said it’s important to know his teammates’ routes, so he has an understanding of open spots on the field in case Williams needs to improvise.

“Another big part of it is understanding the full concept that was called, too,” Kmet said. “You might know your route. But if you know where everyone else is or where they should be, OK, that can now kind of help with how do I properly get in phase with the quarterback? Where’s the open space going to be? If there’s somebody over top of me, I’ll probably not be able to take it there. So I’ll become more flat. It just puts a little more on the receivers and tight ends to understand the full picture of the concepts.”

Bears OC Press Taylor said they are creating “guidelines” of how to operate on scramble plays.

“That’s the hard part — us explaining it to the players,” Taylor said. “Because, as coaches, we don’t want to take away your instinct and what you see when you’re moving in a game versus when I’m sitting here and it’s 68 degrees in the meeting room and I pause the film and tell you what you should do. Like that’s impossible. And that’s not fair to them.”

Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield landed a three-year, $160 million extension with the Buccaneers. Mayfield said Tampa Bay re-engaged in contract talks the week before they finalized a deal.

“I told my agent, ‘I’m done talking about it unless something really changes, If you think that I’m really willing to agree to it then bring it to my attention,’” Mayfield said, via ProFootballTalk. “Apparently, they reengaged in talks last week that I did not hear about until Monday at around 6 p.m.”

Mayfield is glad to be past his contract situation and now wants to help the Buccaneers get back to the postseason.

“It’s not going to be looming over everybody, questioning it day in and day out throughout the weeks,” Mayfield said. “For me, it doesn’t change. We didn’t make the playoffs last year. I think everybody that was here has a bad taste in their mouth and they’re ready to right the ship on that.”

Vikings

Vikings LB Eric Wilson said DC Brian Flores‘ scheme lets them play freely and make it their own.

“I think it’s just fun, honestly,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “We’re not only playing in Flo’s defense. We kind of make it our (the players’) defense as well, and we definitely buy in.”

Vikings LB Blake Cashman talked about how Flores disguises coverages and pressures, which causes havoc on the offensive line.

“It is pure joy when you get up there on the line of scrimmage and these guys are wide-eyed, like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ ” Cashman explained. “They’re arguing with the quarterback on how they should set the protection, and we know as players in this defense that when we get offenses like that, it’s going to be a long game for them, and we’re going to find a lot of success.”

Cashman added that he and Wilson continuously communicate throughout practice and try different blitz packages so when they’re on the field, the motions become effortless.

“Just throughout the weeks of practice, and constantly bouncing ideas off each other,” Cashman said. “And he did a great job all season, either beating the back or pushing the back into the quarterback’s lap and getting him off the spot. We bounce those ideas off each other, work different things in practice, try to test those things. And then on game day, sometimes, it’s just feel.”

Wilson said the defense is selfless as a whole and they root for each other to make plays, even if they have to be in a complementary role for the other to succeed.

“Playing linebacker in our defense is a lot of making sure everybody’s on the same page,” Wilson added. “We do a good job of splitting up that role and breaking up the communication on any given play. … We’re not necessarily waiting on one or the other to say something. We have a lot of things inside where we have to play off of one another in the run game or in the pass game,” he continues. “And I just remember one time, I think he made a pick for me, and I came off in there and made a sack and I’m not even celebrating for myself. I’m just trying to find him and celebrate.”