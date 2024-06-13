Bears Signing WR DeAndre Carter

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bears are signing WR/return specialist DeAndre Carter to a contract on Thursday.

Carter, 30, originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Baltimore before he was waived coming out of the preseason.

Carter had brief stints with the Raiders, Patriots, and 49ers before signing on with the Eagles in 2018. He was on and off of the Eagles’ roster in 2019 before eventually being claimed by the Texans.

Houston re-signed Carter to a contract extension in 2020, but he was waived during the season and claimed by the Bears. Carter then caught on with Washington during the 2021 season and eventually joined the Chargers on a one-year deal in 2022. The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal last year.

In 2023, Carter appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded four receptions for 39 yards (9.8 YPC), three rushing attempts for 18 yards (6.0 YPC), 24 punt returns for 232 yards (9.7 YPR), and 11 kickoff returns for 262 yards (23.8 YPR).