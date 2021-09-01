Bears Signing WR Isaiah Coulter To Practice Squad

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are signing WR Isaiah Coulter to the practice squad.

Chicago signed Coulter after he was waived by the Texans earlier this preseason and saw enough to want a longer look at him.

Coulter, 22, was a three-year starter at Rhode Island before being selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the draft. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,587,952 that included a signing bonus of $292,952 with Houston when they waived him.

In 2020, Isaiah Coulter appeared one game for the Texans but did not register a stat. He most recently worked out with the Bears prior to being signed by the team.

During his three-year career at Rhode Island, Coulter appeared in 34 games and recorded 132 receptions for 1,855 yards (14.1 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.