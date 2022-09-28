Bears Signing WR Reggie Roberson To Practice Squad

According to his agent, the Bears are signing WR Reggie Roberson to the open spot on their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of Bears practice squad players:
- TE Chase Allen
- DT Trevon Coley
- WR Isaiah Coulter
- OL Dieter Eiselen
- RB Darrynton Evans
- LB DeMarquis Gates
- S Davontae Harris
- QB Nathan Peterman
- S A.J. Thomas
- WR Nsimba Webster
- OT Kellen Diesch
- T Zachary Thomas
- LB Andre Anthony
- OT Michael Niese
- DB Harrison Hand
- WR Reggie Roberson
Roberson, 21, went undrafted out of SMU in 2022 before catching on with the Titans.
However, he was among the team’s roster cuts prior to the season and has now caught on with the Bears’ practice squad.
During his four years at SMU, Roberson caught 168 passes for 2,704 yards (16.1 YPC) and 23 touchdowns.
