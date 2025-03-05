Bears Targeting Free Agent TE Durham Smythe

Dan Wiederer mentioned earlier in the day he won’t be surprised if the Bears work towards addressing some of their tight end needs with veteran Durham Smythe.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN confirms that Chicago is, in fact, targeting Smythe as an addition.

Smythe is free to sign right now unlike most free agents because he was released last month.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Smythe won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Smythe, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He finished his four-year, $3,983,000 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Smythe agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Dolphins in 2022, but was released this offseason.

In 2024, Durham Smythe appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and four starts while catching nine passes for 53 yards receiving and no touchdowns.