Bears TE Marcedes Lewis Wants To Return For 20th Season

Bears TE Marcedes Lewis accomplished a rare feat in the NFL as he just finished up his 19th season in the league. Although 19 years is amazing, Lewis wants to make it 20. He believes he’s earned the right to go for that milestone in 2025

“I knew last year. Obviously, 19 (seasons) is amazing. Twenty would be a great capstone for that portfolio,” he said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. “I mean, I put some good s— on film. I come to work every day and do my thing and try to lead from the front as best as I can and handle everything in my control to the best I can.”

“I feel like I’ve earned the right to compete for one more.”

Lewis had high praise for first-round QB Caleb Williams after a rookie year where he showed flashes.

“Obviously, he’s talented as f—. Like, he’s definitely different. As far as the rookie class coming out last year, probably the most talented (at) throwing the ball.”

Continuing on Williams, Lewis thinks his work ethic outside the building will determine how quickly he reaches his desired results.

“Now the challenge is going to be, how much can you grow from this year and how fast can you do it? That’s going to be all work ethic. Your process, your routine — how much can you tweak it? What can you add? What didn’t work? … And how much mind can you pay football outside of the building? It’s when you go home, what are you doing? In the dark, what are you doing.”

With the Bears going through a coaching search this offseason, Lewis outlined what he believes makes a good head coach with all his experience in the league.

“Honest. Selfless. And they can associate with all types of players, meaning different learning styles, ages, cultures. Somebody that has an open-door policy and is willing to teach, because I think development is one of the most important things,” he said. “And if somebody is truly a good man — like, I don’t mind a tough coach. If you’re a good man, I don’t mind. But if you’re a nasty dude and just a bad coach, that’s not a good combination. People want to feel loved and most people just want to be led. So if you can kind of marry those two, you’ll get guys that want to run through the wall for you.”

Lewis, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released him a few years ago.

The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract in 2021. After playing out his contract with Green Bay, Lewis signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2023 season. He signed another one-year deal to remain in Chicago for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Lewis appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and caught one pass for two yards.