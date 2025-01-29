Bears Team To Watch For Chiefs Free Agent G Trey Smith?

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bears often come up as a team to watch for Chiefs pending free-agent G Trey Smith.

Bears GM Ryan Poles arrived in Chicago via Kansas City and was part of the front office when the Chiefs unearthed Smith in the sixth round.

Fowler notes the Bears are expected to try and improve their offensive line this offseason and Smith is one of the top guards in football. He adds some teams have him ranked as the top potentially available player.

Fowler previously reported Smith is a candidate to reset the guard market as a free agent, which currently sits at $21 million per year.

While the Chiefs would love to keep Smith, they have to balance his deal with others after signing C Creed Humphrey to a market-setting deal at $18 million a year while 33-year-old starting LG Joe Thuney enters a contract year in 2025

Smith, 25, was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection at Tennessee, but missed a chunk of his sophomore season due to blood clots. That contributed to him sliding to the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Chiefs.

He signed a four-year, $3.61 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $130,704. Smith made a base salary of $3.366 million in 2024 after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.

In 2024, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and made 17 starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 14 guard out of 77 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.