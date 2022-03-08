Bears Tender Contracts To Three ERFAs

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve tendered contracts to three exclusive-rights free agents including TE Jesper Horsted, center Sam Mustipher and offensive tackle Lachavious Simmons.

We have tendered one-year contracts to exclusive rights free agents Jesper Horsted, Sam Mustipher and Lachavious Simmons.@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/j0thmsVTLf — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 8, 2022

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Horsted, 25, played wide receiver at Princeton before transitioning to tight end in the NFL. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft.

Horsted was waived coming out of the preseason by Chicago and has been on and off of their active roster ever since.

In 2021, Horsted appeared in seven games for the Bears and caught three passes for 21 yards receiving and two touchdowns.