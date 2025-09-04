Bears Tried Out 11 Players Including Veteran OT Zach Banner

The Chicago Bears tried out 11 players on Thursday, including former veteran OT Zach Banner.

Banner hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2021 and has attempted multiple comebacks in that timeframe. He’s got rare size at 6-8 and around 360 pounds.

The full list includes:

Banner, 31, is a former fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. Indianapolis cut him loose at the start of his rookie season and he was claimed by the Browns.

Cleveland waived him in March of 2018 and he was claimed by the Panthers, but cut during spring camp. He signed with the Steelers in August of 2018 and finished out his rookie contract in 2019.

Banner re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 but played just one game due to injury. Pittsburgh re-signed Banner to a two-year deal but eventually opted to cut him due to injury issues.

In 2021, Banner appeared in seven games for the Steelers and made no starts.