Bears Tried Out Six Players

The Chicago Bears brought in six free agents for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full includes:

QB Jacob Dolegala QB Peyton Ramsey WR Darece Roberson WR Matt Sexton QB Ryan Willis WR Isaiah Zuber

Dolegala, 24, signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Central Connecticut State in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract, but was waived by Cincinnati coming out of the preseason in September of last year.

The Patriots signed Dolegala to their practice squad soon after and he spent the rest of the season on and off of the unit. From there, he signed on with the Packers in May before returning to the Patriots a few months later.

New England recently waived him last month and he returned to the Packers for a few weeks.

During his four-year college career at Central Connecticut, Dolegala appeared in 44 games. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes and threw for 8,129 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Ramsey, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern last month. was a one-year starter at Northwestern and Third-team All-Big Ten after spending three seasons at Indiana.

In his four-year career, Ramsey completed 65.2 percent of his passes with 8,314 passing yards, 54 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. Ramsey also had 384 rushing attempts for 1079 yards and 17 touchdowns in 40 games.