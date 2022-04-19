Bears Trying Out Five Players

Per Kevin Fishbain, the Bears are hosting five players for tryouts as their voluntary veteran minicamp begins today.

The list includes:

WR JoJo Natson WR David Moore CB Ryan Lewis S Christian Uphoff CB Greg Stroman

Moore, 27, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Moore was promoted to the Seahawks’ active roster later in 2017 and returned to Seattle on one-year deals in 2019 and 2020. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers in 2021.

However, Carolina released Moore coming out of the preseason. He later signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad before being signed to the active roster by the Broncos. After a stint on Denver’s practice squad, he was cut again and landed with the Packers’ practice squad

In 2020, Moore appeared in all 16 games and recorded 35 receptions for 417 yards (11.9 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with eight rushing attempts for 61 yards (7.6 YPC). He also recorded 47 kickoff return yards and 111 yards as a punt return specialist.

Natson, 28, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Akron back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in Indianapolis before being waived at the start of the season.

Natson later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad before the Rams signed him in 2018. Natson returned to Los Angeles on an exclusive rights contract in 2019 but was placed on injured reserve in December.

Natson signed a one-year deal with the Browns each of the past two seasons. He bounced on and off their practice squad in 2021.

In 2021, Natson appeared in three games for the Browns and had no receptions on zero targets. He recorded 15 punt return yards and 107 kickoff return yards.

Stroman, 26, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp.

Stroman had stints with the Bills and Rams on the practice squad in 2021.

In 2018 as a rookie, Stroman appeared in 15 games and recorded 38 total tackles, one interception, and four pass defenses.