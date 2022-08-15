Bears Waive DL Carson Taylor

The Chicago Bears announced on Monday they have waived DL Carson Taylor from the roster.

#Bears roster move: We have waived DL Carson Taylor. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 15, 2022

Teams have until Tuesday afternoon to cut from 90 players to 85 players on the roster.

Taylor, 23, signed with the Bears following a tryout at rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Arizona.

Taylor appeared in 42 total games throughout his five-year career. He amassed 146 total tackles including 28.5 tackles for loss to go along with 14 sacks. He forced four fumbles, batted down five passes, and picked up an interception.