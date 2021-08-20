Bears Waive WR Thomas Ives From Injured Reserve With Settlement

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears waived WR Thomas Ives from their injured reserve with an injury settlement on Friday.

Ives, 25, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Colgate back in 2019. He’s been cut coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad the last two years.

He’s yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Ives appeared in 42 games and started 28 times at receiver, recording 53 receptions for 865 yards (16.3 YPC) and nine touchdowns.