Bears Waived/Injured LB Buddy Johnson, Sign LB Davion Taylor

The Chicago Bears announced they officially waived LB Buddy Johnson with an injury designation and signed LB Davion Taylor on Thursday.

We have waived/injured LB Buddy Johnson and signed LB Davion Taylor. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 17, 2023

Johnson will revert to Chicago’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Johnson, 24, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round out of Texas A&M in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when Pittsburgh waived him during final roster cuts.

The 49ers signed him to their practice squad back in September of last year. He caught on with the Bears last month.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in four games for the Steelers and recorded two total tackles.

During his four-year college career, Johnson recorded 209 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, one defensive touchdown and four pass deflections in 41 career games.

Taylor, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of Colorado in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4.313 million that included an $832,292 signing bonus.

Taylor wound up being waived coming out of the preseason in the third year of that deal. Philadelphia re-signed him to the practice squad and he spent the rest of the season there.

The Eagles signed Taylor to a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him loose earlier this month.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 39 total tackles and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 68 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.