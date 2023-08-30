Bears Waiving DE Terrell Lewis

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bears are waiving DE Terrell Lewis in order to make room for waiver claims.

Lewis, 25, was a third-round pick for the Rams in the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $4,638,592 rookie contract that includes a $933,523 signing bonus.

However, the Rams waived Lewis in the third year of that deal and he was later signed to the Bears practice squad.

In 2022, Lewis appeared in 11 games for the Rams. He picked up 13 total tackles, including two tackles for loss. He has one sack on the year, one interception, and two passes defended.