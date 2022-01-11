Bears Will Interview Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears are set to interview former Dolphins HC Brian Flores for their head coaching job.

Flores is wasting no time after his surprise dismissal by Miami and is expected to be a hot commodity on the coaching market.

The Bears’ interview list is up to nine candidates.

Head Coach Interviews:

Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores

Flores, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019. Since joining the Dolphins, Flores has a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Bears’ coaching search as the news is available.