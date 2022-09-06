Bears Worked Out 13 Players Including QB Kurt Benkert

The Chicago Bears brought in 13 free agents for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

LB Andre Anthony DB Bless Austin WR Alex Bachman QB Kurt Benkert DE Ronald Blair WR Matt Cole WR Kaden Davis DE Tim Harris NT Donovan Jeter OT Michael Niese WR Jaquarii Roberson WR Reggie Roberson G Josh Seltzner

Benkert, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason that year but later re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad.

Benkert re-signed with the Falcons on a futures deal for the 2019 season. He spent the 2020 season on their practice squad and was signed to a futures deal initially for 2021 before being waived in February.

Benkert had signed with the Packers in May of last year, but was cut earlier after training camp. He re-signed on to their practice squad before the season began and was eventually promoted in December. However, the Packers waived him at the start of training camp.

During his college career, Benkert completed 534 passes out of 925 attempts (57.7 percent) for 5,817 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.