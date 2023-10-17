Bears Worked Out Six Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears brought in six players for workouts on Tuesday, including QB Bryce Perkins.

The full list includes:

Of this group, Chicago signed McSorley to their practice squad.

Perkins, 26, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to Los Angeles’ practice squad.

Perkins spent time on and off the team’s active roster until being re-signed to a future contract back in 2021. Perkins became an unrestricted free-agent this off-season.

In 2022, Perkins appeared in five games for the Rams. He completed 19 of his 34 passes (55.9%) for 161 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also added 90 rushing yards on 19 carries (4.7 YPC).