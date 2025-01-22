Ben Johnson Cites Caleb Williams As Major Reason He Took Bears Coaching Job

Speaking to reporters at his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Bears’ recently hired HC Ben Johnson said QB Caleb Williams was a “large component” in his decision to take the job in Chicago.

“Caleb played a large component in my decision,” Johnson said, via Courtney Cronin.

Johnson mentioned he plans on structuring his offense around Williams.

“He is a phenomenal talent that had, as many quarterbacks do, an up-and-down rookie year. I see my role as a supporter of him. This offense will be calibrated with him in mind,” Johnson said, per Kevin Fishbain.

Johnson added he’s not dragging and dropping his scheme from the Lions and reiterated he’ll build things around Chicago’s players, via Scott Bair.

Going into the 2024 season, Johnson considered the Bears a “sleeping giant” and he was more concerned about Chicago than other teams within the NFC North.

“Going into this season I felt like this place was a sleeping giant. I was personally more concerned about the Bears than I was any other team in the division,” Johnson said.

He was also clear that he wanted to stay put in the NFC North: “I wanted to stay in this division,” per Dave Birkett.

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.