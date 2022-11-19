Bengals Activate DT D.J. Reader From IR, Elevate Two

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they’ve activated DT D.J. Reader from injured reserve for Week 11 and elevated P Drue Chrisman and WR Trenton Irwin to their active roster.

Reader, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He’s due base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2022, Reader has appeared in three games for the Bengals and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 1 interior defender out of 120 qualifying players.