Bengals Activate DT Devonnsha Maxwell

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have activated DT Devonnsha Maxwell from the active/PUP list.

The former undrafted free agent has been on the list since the start of camp and hasn’t yet practiced with the team, so he’ll have an abbreviated period to make his case for sticking around.

He missed his would-be rookie season with a knee injury during camp.

Maxwell, 25, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of UT-Chattanooga following the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie year on injured reserve after a knee injury.

During his five-year college career, Maxwell recorded 163 total tackles, 45.5 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, four forced fumbles and a blocked kick in 42 career games.