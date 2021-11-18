Bengals Activate LB Markus Bailey From COVID-19 List

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Bengals announced on Thursday they have activated LB Markus Bailey from the COVID-19 list. 

Bailey, 24, was drafted by the Bengals in the seventh round out of Purdue in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract. 

In 2021, Bailey has appeared in nine games for the Bengals and recorded four total tackles and one pass deflection. 

