Bengals Activating DT Mike Daniels & WR Trent Taylor

The Bengals announced that DT Mike Daniels and WR Trent Taylor are being activated to the active roster for the first round of the playoffs.

Daniels, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $41.66 million contract and set to make a base salary of $7.6 million for the 2019 season when the Packers released him.

Daniels signed a one-year, $9.1 million deal with the Lions for the 2019 season and finished out his contract.

The Bengals signed Daniels to a one-year, $2.7 million deal last offseason and brought him back on another one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million this past March. However, the Bengals cut him coming out of the preseason and brought him back to the practice squad.

In 2021, Daniels appeared in one game for the Bengals and recorded 5 tackles.