Bengals Activating TE Mitchell Wilcox From COVID-19 List

Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, the Bengals are activating TE Mitchell Wilcox from the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Wilcox, 24, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida back in 2019. He was among Cincinnati’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and quickly re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilcox was activated for the final game of the 2020 season but recorded no statistics. He failed to make the Bengals’ 53-man roster in 2021 and was placed on the practice squad once again.

During his college career, Wilcox recorded 100 receptions for 1,326 yards receiving (13.3 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.