Bengals Adding RB Pooka Williams Jr., WR Trent Taylor To Practice Squad

RB Pooka Williams Jr. is signing with the Bengals practice squad, according to his agents at MVA Sports.

Mike Garafolo also reports the Bengals are re-signing WR Trent Taylor to their practice squad.

Williams, 21, was a three-year starter at Kansas, First Team All-Big 12 in 2019, and opted out after four games in 2020. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent.

In his three years at Kansas, Williams had 415 attempts for 2382 rushing yards (5.7 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. He also had 66 catches for 534 receiving yards (8.1 YPR) and 4 touchdowns.

Taylor, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract and made base salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

Taylor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in May.

In 2020, Taylor appeared in 12 games and caught 10 passes for 86 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also added 112 punt return yards.