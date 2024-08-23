Bengals Announce 11 Roster Cuts

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they waived 11 players on Friday as they start the process of getting down to the 53-man limit.

We have made the following roster moves ⤵️https://t.co/RUcpiAwXU4 pic.twitter.com/AXSbQgwHCW — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 23, 2024

The full list includes:

Butler, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019 out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.3 million with Arizona. However, Butler was placed on injured reserve as a rookie before being waived coming out of training camp in his second season.

Butler had a stint on the Panthers practice squad before being signed to the Eagles’ roster. He was later cut and re-signed to the practice squad before being brought back on a futures deal for the 2021 season. However, he was cut during camp.

Butler caught on in the Canadian Football League in 2022 and was drafted by the XFL in 2023 by the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Steelers signed him to a contract last year before releasing him during the preseason.

He caught on with the Bengals in June.

In 2024, Butler recorded 45 catches for 652 yards and five touchdowns for the Battlehawks.