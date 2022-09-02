Bengals Announce Five Moves Including Re-Signing QB Brandon Allen

The Cincinnati Bengals announced a series of roster moves on Friday including re-signing QB Brandon Allen, S Michael Thomas and RB Trayveon Williams.

The Bengals placed S Tycen Anderson and OT Isaiah Prince on injured reserve.

Allen, 29, is a former sixth-round pick out of Arkansas by the Jaguars back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.4 million rookie contract when the Jaguars somewhat surprisingly waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Rams claimed Allen off of waivers and he bounced on and off their practice squad for a few years. The Rams waived Allen coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he was later claimed by the Broncos.

Denver declined to tender Allen as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals last year. Cincinnati waived him coming out of camp but re-signed him to the practice squad, eventually promoting him to the active roster and starting role in spot-duty for Joe Burrow. He re-signed on a one-year deal for 2021 and returned, once again, back in March.

For his career, Allen has appeared in 14 games and completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 1,589 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.