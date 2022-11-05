Bengals Announce Four Moves, Place CB Chidobe Awuzie On IR

The Bengals announced four moves on Saturday, including placing CB Chidobe Awuzie on injured reserve. The team is also signing DT Domenique Davis to the active roster and elevating CB Allan George and WR Trenton Irwin.

We have made the following moves:

-Signed DT Domenique Davis off the practice squad to the active roster. -Elevated CB Allan George and WR Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster. -Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the Reserve/Injured list. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 5, 2022

Awuzie, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Awuzie signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Bengals.

He will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL he sustained in Week 8.

In 2022, Awuzie appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded 35 total tackles, one forced fumble, and five pass deflections. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 25 cornerback out of 111 qualifying players.