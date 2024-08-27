Bengals Announce Initial 53-Man Roster

The Cincinatti Bengals announced their initial 53-man roster and the corresponding roster moves to cut them down by the deadline.

The following is a list of players the Bengals waived:

Cincinatti also terminated the contracts of CB Jalen Davis and QB Logan Woodside. In addition, they placed DE Myles Murphy and P Brad Robbins on the injured reserve and CB DJ Ivey on the PUP list.

Davis, 27, was a former seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft by the Steelers. He was waived prior to the 2022 season by Pittsburgh and was brought back to their practice squad.

Davis spent the 2022 season in between the Steelers’ practice squad and active roster. He was released from the practice squad by the team back in January.

The Falcons later signed Davis to a contract in June before releasing him after the preseason and then bringing him back on the practice squad in December 2023. They released him again in January 2024.

Davis spent the spring season in 2024 playing with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL. The Bengals signed him early on in training camp in 2024 but released him before the season.

In 2022, Davis appeared in one game for the Steelers. He finished the year with one tackle, one tackle for loss and one sack.