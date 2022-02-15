Bengals Announce Nine Players Signed To Futures Deals

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed nine players to futures deals.

We've signed nine players to the offseason roster. All finished the year on the Practice Squad:

– CB John Brannon

– QB Jake Browning

– C Lamont Gaillard

– S Trayvon Henderson

– HB Elijah Holyfield

– TE Thaddeus Moss

– DE Noah Spence

– TE Scotty Washington

– WR Pooka Williams — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 15, 2022

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Spence, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.03 million contract and when the Buccaneers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Spence later caught on with Washington and eventually joined the Saints towards the end of the 2019 season. He returned to New Orleans brought last year, but was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list last May with a torn ACL.

The Saints re-signed Spence last March but cut him loose during training camp. He caught on with the Bengals on the practice squad.

In 2019, Spence appeared in seven games for Washington and recorded three tackles and one sack.