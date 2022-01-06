Bengals Announce Three Moves, Including Placing DT Larry Ogunjobi On COVID List

The Bengals announced three roster moves on Thursday, including placing DT Larry Ogunjobi on the COVID-19 list, signing TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad, and placing TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured list.

We've the following roster moves:

– Placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

– Signed TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad.

– Placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the Practice Squad/Injured list. — xz – Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 6, 2022

Ogunjobi, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.90 million contract and made a base salary of $997,794 for the 2020 season.

Ogunjobi was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals.

In 2021, Ogunjobi appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 49 tackles and 7 sacks.

We will have more news on Ogunjobi as it becomes available.