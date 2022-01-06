Bengals Announce Three Moves, Including Placing DT Larry Ogunjobi On COVID List

The Bengals announced three roster moves on Thursday, including placing DT Larry Ogunjobi on the COVID-19 list, signing TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad, and placing TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured list.
We've the following roster moves:
– Placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
– Signed TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad.
– Placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the Practice Squad/Injured list.
— xz – Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 6, 2022
Ogunjobi, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.90 million contract and made a base salary of $997,794 for the 2020 season.
Ogunjobi was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals.
In 2021, Ogunjobi appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 49 tackles and 7 sacks.
We will have more news on Ogunjobi as it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!