Bengals Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 12

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday that they’ve designated RB Chase Brown to return from injured reserve.

The Bengals also signed QB Drew Plitt to their practice squad and placed G Jaxson Kirkland on the practice squad injured list.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Bengals to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Brown, 23, was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 Draft out of Illinois. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $4.13 million.

Brown is the identical twin brother of Eagles S Sydney Brown, who was also his teammate at Illinois.

In 2023, Brown has appeared in two games for the Bengals and carried the ball twice for six total yards.