Bengals Announce Two Roster Moves

The Bengals announced Saturday they have activated CB DJ Ivey from the physically unable-to-perform list.

The team is also elevating C Trey Hill for Week 7.

Ivey, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3,920,652 rookie contract.

In 2024, Ivey appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded three tackles, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.