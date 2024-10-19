Bengals Announce Two Roster Moves

The Bengals announced Saturday they have activated CB DJ Ivey from the physically unable-to-perform list.
The team is also elevating C Trey Hill for Week 7.
Ivey, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3,920,652 rookie contract.
In 2024, Ivey appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded three tackles, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!