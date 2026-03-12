Bengals Announce Two Year Extension For LT Orlando Brown Jr.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed LT Orlando Brown Jr. to a two-year extension.

We have extended OT Orlando Brown Jr. 🔗: https://t.co/Irt0jGdKhn pic.twitter.com/WwDmVWabUs — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 12, 2026

His contract now runs through the 2028 season. He had been set to make a little more than $14 million this upcoming season.

Kelsey Conway reports the deal is for $32 million in new money with Brown getting $23 million in the first year.

The announcement initially said one year before Cincinnati revised it.

Brown, 29, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720 when he was traded to the Chiefs in exchange for a package that included a first-round pick.

Brown Jr. was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on him at a sum of $16.6 million.

After playing out the tag, the Chiefs declined to tender him for a second year and he signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Bengals.

In 2025, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and made 17 starts at left tackle. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 60 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.