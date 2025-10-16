Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt A Healthy Scratch Ahead Of Thursday’s Game

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt is a surprise inactive ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Steelers in what is called a coach’s decision.

Bengals DC Al Golden said that Taylor-Britt has to pay more attention to detail and reiterated that he has the talent to be great player, via Jay Morrison.

“We’re always challenging everybody to be better. We have to coach better. He has to be better. “We just need him to focus on the little things, get better on the details every day. And obviously he’s got enough talent to take him through it.”

Taylor-Britt, 26, was a three-year starter at Nebraska and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Bengals used the No. 60 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year $5,952,726 contract that includes a $1,509,255 signing bonus.

In 2025, Taylor-Britt has appeared in five games for the Bengals, making one start. He’s recorded 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections.