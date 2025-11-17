Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt Needs Surgery For Lisfranc Injury

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said CB Cam Taylor-Britt will need surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his foot, per Jay Morrison.

That will send the fourth-year corner to injured reserve and end what has been a tough year for the former starter. He was a healthy scratch earlier this year and has been a big part of Cincinnati’s struggles on defense.

Taylor-Britt, 26, was a three-year starter at Nebraska and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Bengals used the No. 60 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year $5,952,726 contract that includes a $1,509,255 signing bonus.

In 2025, Taylor-Britt appeared in eight games for the Bengals, making 21 total tackles, one tackle for loss and five pass deflections.