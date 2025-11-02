Bengals Changing Their Tune On Trading Trey Hendrickson?

According to Jay Glazer, the Bengals could possibly be changing their stance on trading DE Trey Hendrickson.

Glazer says a week ago, he would have said there was no chance Cincinnati would deal Hendrickson. However, over the weekend, Glazer says the Bengals changed their tune and he wouldn’t completely rule out the idea anymore.

Glazer adds the asking price would still be significant, meaning there’s a lot that would have to come together for a trade to happen. Hendrickson has also missed some time with a hip injury.

However, it makes sense for the Bengals to consider a trade, especially considering the upset loss to the Jets that dropped the Bengals to 3-6. If they lose to the Bears today, they’ll be 3-7 and a long shot for the playoffs.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson has appeared in six games for the Bengals, recording 15 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

We’ll have more information on Hendrickson as it becomes available.