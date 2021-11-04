Bengals Claim CB Vernon Hargreaves Off Waivers From Texans

According to Adam Schefter, the Bengals claimed CB Vernon Hargreaves off of waivers from the Texans.

Hargreaves, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $14.17 million rookie contract when the Buccaneers exercised his fifth-year option for 2020 at $9.9 million.

The Buccaneers waived Hargreaves in November of 2020 and he was later claimed by the Texans. Houston re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason but was cut loose on Wednesday.

In 2021, Hargreaves has appeared in eight games for the Texans and recorded 27 total tackles, one interception and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 91 overall cornerback out of 116 players.