Bengals Claim DB Marco Wilson Off Waivers From Patriots

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bengals have claimed DB Marco Wilson off of waivers from the Patriots. The team also signed RB Kendall Milton to their practice squad.

Wilson has played a fair amount of snaps for New England this year but the Patriots let him go and he is now on his third team in Cincinnati.

Wilson, 25, was drafted by the Cardinals out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract when Arizona waived him and he was claimed by New England.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Wilson has appeared in 10 games for the Patriots and recorded 15 total tackles, no interceptions, and one pass deflection.