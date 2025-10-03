Bengals Claim DT Jordan Jefferson, Among Two Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals officially claimed DT Jordan Jefferson off waivers from the 49ers and waived DT Howard Cross in a corresponding roster move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Jefferson, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract with Jacksonville cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

The 49ers claimed him off waivers, but cut him loose this week.

In 2024, Jefferson appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and recorded 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defense.