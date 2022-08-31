Bengals Claim Three Including TE Devin Asiasi

The Cincinnati Bengals officially claimed three players off of waivers on Wednesday including TE Devin Asiasi from the Patriots, G Max Scharping from the Texans, and DT Jay Tufele from the Jaguars.

Asiasi, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $4,272,857 contract that includes a $892,962 signing bonus. He was among New England’s final roster cuts this week.

For his career, Asiasi has appeared in 10 games for the Patriots and caught two passes for 39 yards receiving and one touchdown.