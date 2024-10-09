Bengals Clear CB DJ Ivey To Return To Practice

The Bengals announced on Wednesday that they have cleared CB DJ Ivey to return to practice.

Ivey, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Bengals out of Miami in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He made the 53-man roster as a rookie but unfortunately suffered a non-contact knee injury in Week 15 of the 2023 season and was placed on injured reserve.

Ivey started off the 2024 season on the physically unable-to-perform list and is now cleared to return.

In 2023, Ivey appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded three tackles, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery.