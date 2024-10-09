Bengals Clear CB DJ Ivey To Return To Practice

The Bengals announced on Wednesday that they have cleared CB DJ Ivey to return to practice.
Ivey, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Bengals out of Miami in the 2023 NFL Draft.
He made the 53-man roster as a rookie but unfortunately suffered a non-contact knee injury in Week 15 of the 2023 season and was placed on injured reserve.
Ivey started off the 2024 season on the physically unable-to-perform list and is now cleared to return.
In 2023, Ivey appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded three tackles, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!