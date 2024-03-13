Bengals Signing DL Sheldon Rankins

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bengals are closing in on a deal with free agent DT Sheldon Rankins.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bengals have agreed to terms on a two-year, $26 million deal with Rankins.

The Patriots are reportedly among the interested teams in Rankins, but it sounds like he’ll be headed to Cincinnati.

Rankins, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12.8 million contract when the Saints picked up his fifth-year option worth $7.7 million for the 2020 season.

New Orleans reworked Rankins’ contract before the start of the 2020 regular season, which allowed him to become a free agent in 2021. He later signed a two-year contract worth up to $17 million with the Jets.

Rankins signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Texans when testing the market last offseason.

In 2023, Rankins appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 37 total tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery for a touchdown, and six sacks.

