Bengals Cut 25 Players

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.
The full list of cuts includes:
- S Trayvon Henderson
- DE Noah Spence
- WR Mike D. Thomas
- LS Cal Adomitis
- QB Jake Browning
- P Drue Chrisman
- OT Devin Cochran
- DT Domenique Davis
- TE Nick Eubanks
- G Lamont Gaillard (injured)
- G Nate Gilliam
- LB Clarence Hicks
- CB Delonte Hood
- WR Trenton Irwin
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- LB Keandre Jones
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- TE Thaddeus Moss
- G Desmond Noel (injured)
- HB Jacques Patrick
- WR Kendric Pryor
- TE Justin Rigg
- LB Tegray Scales
- DT Tyler Shelvin
- DT Tariqious Tisdale
Spence, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.03 million contract when the Buccaneers waived him coming out of the preseason.
Spence later caught on with Washington and eventually joined the Saints towards the end of the 2019 season. He returned to New Orleans brought last year, but was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list last May with a torn ACL.
The Saints re-signed Spence this past March but cut him loose last week.
In 2019, Spence appeared in seven games for Washington and recorded three tackles and one sack.
