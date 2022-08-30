Bengals Cut 25 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

Bengals Helmet

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. S Trayvon Henderson
  2. DE Noah Spence
  3. WR Mike D. Thomas
  4. LS Cal Adomitis
  5. QB Jake Browning
  6. P Drue Chrisman
  7. OT Devin Cochran
  8. DT Domenique Davis
  9. TE Nick Eubanks
  10. G Lamont Gaillard (injured)
  11. G Nate Gilliam
  12. LB Clarence Hicks
  13. CB Delonte Hood
  14. WR Trenton Irwin
  15. DE Raymond Johnson III
  16. LB Keandre Jones
  17. WR Kwamie Lassiter II
  18. TE Thaddeus Moss
  19. G Desmond Noel (injured)
  20. HB Jacques Patrick
  21. WR Kendric Pryor
  22. TE Justin Rigg
  23. LB Tegray Scales
  24. DT Tyler Shelvin
  25. DT Tariqious Tisdale

Spence, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.03 million contract when the Buccaneers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Spence later caught on with Washington and eventually joined the Saints towards the end of the 2019 season. He returned to New Orleans brought last year, but was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list last May with a torn ACL. 

The Saints re-signed Spence this past March but cut him loose last week. 

In 2019, Spence appeared in seven games for Washington and recorded three tackles and one sack.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply